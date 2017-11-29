Parrot DISCO FPV
Enjoy an unprecedented flight experience
THIS PRODUCT IS NO LONGER SOLD
Discover Disco FPV, the first fixed-wing drone that reaches speeds up to 50 mph (80 km/h). Immerse yourself in flight and see the world from a whole new angle with Parrot Cockpitglasses, the new FPV headset designed to put you in the cockpit of your drone. Lastly, to complete the piloting experience, take control with the lightweight, compact and ultra-precise Parrot Skycontroller 2.
-
IMMERSIVE FLYING
FPV
-
Piloting
Precise & Assisted
-
battery life
45 min
-
range
1.24 miles / 2 km
Fly, spin, and glide
With its aerodynamic design, streamlined look, fixed wings, and light carbon and EPP (expanded polypropylene) body, Parrot Disco FPV is designed to soar through the air like a plane. With the new Parrot Cockpitglasses, discover an immersive flight experience in FPV (First Person View). Experience the thrill of extreme flight while you alternate straight lines and turns, glide and enjoy the view, then speed up, dive down and climb back up.
Change your Point of View
Climb onboard with Parrot Cockpitglasses, an immersive FPV headset. Simply connect to the FreeFlight Pro application on your smartphone and place it into the Cockpitglasses. Parrot Disco’s Full HD 1080p camera records stunning footage and will make you feel as if you are flying: the skyline changes when you turn. Spread your wings and live out incredible adventures!
Fly faster, for longer
Parrot Disco FPV comes equipped with a powerful motor that enables flight speeds up to 50 mph. Disco’s high-capacity battery guarantees up to 45 minutes of battery life, allowing you to extend your flight experience.
Pilot using the new Parrot Skycontroller 2 and enjoy an optimized and secure Wi-Fi connection, and live video streaming on your smartphone via the FreeFlight Pro app.
Intuitive Piloting
With the Parrot Skycontroller 2, use two joysticks for ultra-precise piloting and fly your Disco FPV up to 1.2 miles away! Take off and land with the touch of a single button. Leave on an adventure and know you’ll always get home safely with the Return Home feature. Play with altitude, direction and speed knowing stability is guaranteed with the anti-stall system. You are fully in command of all your adventures!
DOWNLOAD, YOU ARE CLEARED FOR TAKE-OFF
FreeFlight Pro is the free mobile app dedicated to your Parrot drone. It takes just one touch to fly, film and easily share your aerial photos and videos. With Smart Flights, you can get assistance while taking photos enabling you to get the perfect shot. FreeFlight Pro lets you experience an immersive flight and is designed to function with your Parrot Skycontroller 2 and the Parrot Cockpitglasses 2. Also be sure to try Flight Plan and Follow Me, two paid features which let you use 100% of your drone’s potential. Finally, log in to My.Parrot from your app to have a look at your flight data!
Parrot DISCO FPV
Fly in total immersion!
- THIS PRODUCT IS NO LONGER SOLD
- 1 Parrot Disco: fixed-wing drone
- 1 High-capacity battery: 2700 mAh
- 1 Charger + cable
- 1 USB cable
- 1 User guide
- 2 Additional propeller blades
- 1 Parrot Skycontroller 2
- 1 Removable mount for smartphone or tablet
- 1 USB cable
- 1 Charger + cable
- 1 Parrot Cockpitglasses
- 1 Smartphone drawer
Tutorials
Accessories
Spare parts
Client reviews
Technical specifications
-
Parrot DISCO
-
-
Dimensions :
- Size: 1150 mm x 580 mm x 120 mm
- Wingspan: 1150 mm (45 ")
-
-
-
Weight :
- 750 gr | 26 oz
-
-
-
GPS :
- Built-in GPS: GPS + GLONASS
-
-
-
Performance :
- 1280 kv motor
- 5 V servomotor
- RF Receiver ready SBUS, SUMD, CPPM
-
-
-
Video & image :
- 1080p Full HD camera
- Video streaming: 360p / 720p
-
-
-
Software :
- Linux & Open source SDK for App development
-
-
-
Sensors :
- Ultrasound
- Altimeter
- Optical flow camera
- Airspeed sensor (Pitot tube)
-
-
-
Inertial Navigation System :
- 3-axis gyroscope
- 3-axis accelerometer
- 3-axis magnetometer
-
-
-
Hardware :
- CPU: Dual core Cortex A9
- Internal Flash Memory: 32 GB
-
-
-
Wi-Fi and transmissions :
- Access point network
- WiFi AC-type, 2 bi-band antennas (2.4 and 5 GHz)
- Up to 1.24 miles with Parrot Skycontroller or Skycontroller 2
-
-
-
Removable Battery :
- 2700 mAh / 25 A 3-cell LiPo Battery
- Battery life: 45 min
-
-
-
Parrot Skycontroller 2
-
-
Dimensions :
- 200 x 180 x 110 mm
-
-
-
General Features :
- 2 joysticks
- 8 shortcut buttons
- Li-Po battery: 2700 mAh
- Battery life: 240 min
- USB plug
- WiFi MIMO antennas
-
-
-
Parrot COCKPITGLASSES
-
-
Weight :
- 390 g
-
-
-
FOV :
- 90°
-
-
-
General Features :
- Compatible with a range of smartphone brands thanks to the adjustable smartphone dock. Compatible with smartphones with screen sizes from 4.7" to 5.7" and thickness between 6 mm and 9.5 mm.
-
-
Parrot DISCO FPV Support