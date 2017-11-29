Parrot DISCO FPV is rated 4.5 out of 5 by 12 .

Rated 5 out of 5 by CLETRAC from fantastic flyer does what it says and no problems i have flown it all around our farm and even used it to check on our cattle......very useful. i have also taken some great aerial movies and stills. i now have alsombought a bebop 2 and minidrone night edition and sghares in the company: Parrot SA.

Rated 5 out of 5 by DaveF from Brilliant product from Parrot After the RC industry tried (in vein) to make FPV flying easy and less stressful, Parrot comes out with a product that uses a flight control system and autopilot from its other product lines, and even upgraded its Skycontroller to simplify operations and make FPV flight of a fixed wing aircraft attainable by a novice. The goggles could use more adjustability, but I even am able to use them while wearing spectacles. Moreover, the availability of the Disco SDK on-line will make app development a vert straightforward thing. Today, even the ArduPlane software will run on the Disco CHUCK, so Parrot has created the "IBM PC" of fixed wing drones. Cant wait for the Disco-2 with higher res, or interchangeable camera, extra sensor bay for mapping, upgraded autonomous flight planner etc. This is a great flying system and I use it extensively for experimentation and ops development for fixed wing drone ops.